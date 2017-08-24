Elderly driver crashes into hair salon

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – An elderly woman crashed her car into a hair salon after she mistook her gas pedal for her brakes.

A woman who was getting her hair done said she was shocked to see the car come barreling into the front of the store.

Another woman who was getting her nails done, next door, said it sounded like semi-truck had crashed.

“I was getting a pedicure and I heard a really loud crash and I ran outside and there’s a car in the building next door,” Laura Chelman said. “Not what I was expecting to see at 11 in the morning.”

Fiesta Salon’s manager said the elderly woman was arriving for her hair appointment.

Sgt. Dave Crigler says she was pulling into a handicapped parking spot, when the crash happened.

“She mistakenly smashed down on the gas instead of the brakes, according to her, drove between the two pylons, striking the building, then driving into the plate glass window – causing quite a bit of damage,” Crigler said.

The driver is in her 70’s and uses a walker.

Police say although she was shaken up by the ordeal, she’s not injured. No one inside the salon was hurt either.

“It could have been tremendously worse,” Crigler said.

The scene caused quite a bit of commotion in the parking lot as passerby’s snapped photos with their cell phones and watched as a tow truck removed the car from inside the hair salon.

The car’s front windshield was shattered and the front bumper came off. The salon’s front window and frame are destroyed.

“I didn’t know what to think,” Chelman. “There was glass everywhere. It sounded like a bunch of stuff just fell off a truck or something. I wasn’t expecting to see a car.”