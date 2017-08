DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – There is heavy police activity at a scene in Dayton Thursday.

Police were called to the 1570 block of Woodman Drive in Dayton around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a man was shot in the leg at the scene and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating this case.

