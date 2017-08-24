Lawyers: Aetna envelope window reveals patients’ HIV status

In this Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2014, photo, a pedestrian walks past a sign for Aetna Inc., at the company headquarters in Hartford, Conn. Aetna will become the latest health insurer to chop its participation in the Affordable Care Acts public exchanges when it trims its presence to four states for 2017, from 15 this year. The nations third-largest insurer said late Monday, Aug. 15, 2016, that a second-quarter pre-tax loss of $200 million from its individual insurance coverage helped it decide to limit exposure to the exchanges, which also have generated losses for UnitedHealth Group and Anthem, among other carriers. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Two legal organizations say health insurer Aetna revealed the HIV status of patients in several states by mailing envelopes with a large, clear window that showed information on purchasing HIV prescriptions.

The Legal Action Center and the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania say some patients’ relatives and neighbors learned of their HIV status as a result.

Aetna says that “this type of mistake is unacceptable” and that the company is reviewing processes to ensure it never happens again.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based Aetna started notifying customers of the breach in letters sent this week.

The legal organizations sent a cease-and-desist letter to Aetna. They want the insurer to show what corrective measures are being taken.

Patients were in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

