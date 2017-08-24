Navy IDs dead, missing sailors from the USS John McCain

Published:
The Republic of Singapore Navy's RSS Brave, right, sails off from the Tuas naval base on a search and rescue mission for the USS John S. McCain's missing sailors on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Singapore. Aircraft and ships from the navies of Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia are searching seas east of Singapore where the collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker happened early Monday. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The U.S. Navy has identified one sailor who died and nine others who remain missing after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Divers recovered the remains of Electronics Technician 3rd Class Kenneth Aaron Smith, who the Navy listed as being from New Jersey. His mother said the 22-year-old grew up in Novi, Michigan, and moved to Norfolk, Virginia, as a teenager with his father.

The military says five sailors were injured and 10 were missing following Monday’s collision. The Navy says missing soldiers were from Missouri, Texas, Maryland, Ohio, New York, Connecticut and Illinois. The collision tore a hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded adjacent compartments, including crew berths and machinery and communication rooms.

The U.S. Navy said Thursday that it’s suspended rescue efforts.

 

