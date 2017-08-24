OSP announces Friday night OVI checkpoint

By Published:
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday an OVI checkpoint will be held in Miami County Friday evening.

The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

“Each year, countless lives are lost on our area roadways due to people making the poor choice of driving after they have been drinking,” Lieutenant Joseph Gebhart, Commander of the Piqua Post, said.  “State Troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers.  OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

The location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s