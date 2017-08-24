Police investigate hot car death in Mason

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – The family of a 15-month-old who died after being left in a hot car in Mason is now speaking out.

The Warren County Prosecutor and the Mason Police Department are now investigating, trying to piece together exactly what happened.

15-month-old Sofia Aveiro is now a tragic statistic. She’s the 34th child to die in a hot car this year nationwide.

“Even on a 70 degree day,” Dayton Children’s Hospital Dr. Jessica Saunders said. “A car in 10 minutes can heat up 19 degrees.”

Police say Sofia was left in the car for more than 9 hours.

“It’s especially dangerous for children,” Dr. Saunders said. “Because their bodies do not regulate temperature the way an adult’s does.”

Investigators say Sofia’s mother was leaving work when she found her daughter in the backseat of her SUV strapped into her car seat not breathing. That’s when she called 911.

“The guilt she’ll carry for the rest of her life,” Mason resident Rochelle Harned said. “It’s punishment enough.”

“Words cannot express the depth of despair we feel at the loss of our baby girl Sofia,” the family said in a statement Thursday. “Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Sofia would say that she was truly a blessed child who brought smiles, joy and happiness to everyone. We are grateful for the support of family and friends. We ask for prayers, patience and privacy during this unimaginably difficult time.”

In an effort to prevent tragedy, an Ohio law now allows bystanders to take action.

If you see a child in a hot car, first call 9-1-1, then find anything you can to break the window and you won’t be charged for property damage.

State Representative Niraj Antani voted in favor of the bill.

“We don’t,” Antani said. “Want them to be afraid of criminal or civil liability when they break that car window open.”