Second Icelandic airline announces service to Cleveland

By Published:

CLEVELAND (AP) — A second Icelandic airline has announced plans to start flights next year between Cleveland and Iceland about 24 hours after the first company made its announcement.

Wow Air said Wednesday that flights will begin in May, mirroring an earlier announcement from Icelandair. The flights will mark the return of trans-Atlantic flight to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport after years without any nonstop flights to Europe.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said the announcements position the region for growth by connecting it to European markets.

Wow air also announced service to airports in the Cincinnati area, Detroit and St. Louis.

