Winning ticket sold at different store

WATERTOWN, Massachusetts (AP) — Massachusetts State Lottery officials have corrected the site where the single winning ticket for the Powerball $758.7 million jackpot was sold to Chicopee, not Watertown.

The Massachusetts State Lottery had announced around 2:30 a.m. Thursday that a convenience store in Watertown, near Boston, had sold the winning ticket.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

The lottery did not say how the error was made.

It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize. The owner of that convenience store said she was happy and emotional after learning her store sold it.

Kamaljeet Kaur, who owns Handy Variety in Watertown, Massachusetts, says she was getting ready to come to work Thursday morning when her husband told her.

Reporters descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.

The jackpot is the largest grand prize won by a single lottery ticket in U.S. history.

