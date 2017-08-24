Where’s the winner? Lottery’s Powerball error adds intrigue

A customer is handed a Powerball ticket in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Lottery officials said the grand prize for Wednesday night's drawing has reached $700 million. The second -largest on record for any U.S. lottery game. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — A mistake by the Massachusetts State Lottery has injected a little extra drama into the massive $758.7 million Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials early Thursday corrected the site where the single winning ticket was sold to Chicopee, in western Massachusetts. Overnight, they had announced the winning ticket was sold at a shop in Watertown, just outside Boston.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the lottery said it had made a mistake, and that the winning ticket was sold across the state at the Pride Station & Store in Chicopee, in Western Massachusetts.

The lottery did not say how the error was made.

It said the store in Watertown did sell a ticket that won a $1 million prize.

Reporters had descended on the store hours before it opened around 6:30 a.m.

