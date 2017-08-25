Cheerleading group: Forcing stretches is improper

Associated Press, Tatiana Flowers Published:
KUSA Photo

The head of a national cheerleading group says newly released video of a Denver teen crying while a coach and teammates hold her down shows techniques that are outdated and damaging.

Cheerleading Coaches and Administration Association director Jim Lord said Thursday that forcing athletes into painful stretching used to happen decades ago. But he said coaches are now required to learn safe stretching practices.

Lord spoke after KUSA-TV reported about video showing eight cheerleaders at Denver’s East High School repeatedly being pushed into splits while teammates held their arms. One girl repeatedly asks a coach to “please stop.”

Cheerleading coaches and school administrators have been placed on leave and police are investigating.

