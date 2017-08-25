Detectives: Nationwide burglary warrants out for suspects

Photo courtesy Miami County Sheriff's Office

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two former Troy residents have warrants out for their arrests for burglary charges.

The Miami County Sheriff’s Detectives filed nationwide felony arrest warrants against 38-year-old Mark Burgin and 29-year-old Angela Roberts for burglary.

Detectives say these suspects were involved in several daytime residential burglaries over the past two weeks in Monroe, Bethel and Springcreek Townships.

Officers say Burgin and Roberts are driving a stolen 2002 silver colored Toyota Sequoia with an Ohio temporary tag, E616164, but they believe the two replaced the tag with a license plate.

Officers say Burgin is wanted by authorities in his home state of Kentucky.

Detectives believe the two suspects are using different names, false I.D.s and working from Miami County to Kentucky.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of the two suspects, you are encouraged to call the Miami County Community Center at (937) 440- 9911 or send anonymous tips to the Miami County Sheriff’s website.

 

