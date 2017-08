DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An SUV rolled over on its top after a car hit it on the road early Friday evening.

It happened around 5:05 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of W. Seibenthaler Avenue and Philadelphia Drive.

According to Regional Dispatch, two men got out of the car then fled the scene and the driver and baby from the gold SUV are out of the car.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.