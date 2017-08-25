Formula 1 boat racing comes to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – High speed, world-class boat racers are making a splash here during the first Springfield F1 Grand Prix. The “Wake the Lake” event at the Clark County Fairgrounds is from Friday, August 25th- Sunday, August 27th.

Friday morning, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students got an early look at the boats and a lesson in the technology behind them.

Kolesen McCoy, a senior at Global Impact STEM Academy said the high speed demonstrations were unlike anything he’s seen.

“It was amazing, getting to see all of the little stunts they were doing and splashing water on each other,” McCoy said. “It was really, really neat.”

McCoy hopes to pursue a career in engineering and appreciated the sleek design, high-tech features and materials on each formula one boat.

“Seeing the boats and seeing how they work, it just fascinates me,” McCoy said.

The STEM students were among the first to see the unique boats in what’s now the new home of the Springfield F1 Grand Prix. The popular event was previously held in Detroit and recently decided to come to Springfield.

Drivers told the students the boats can go from zero to speeds of 120 mph in three seconds and they demonstrated how the boats can make hairpin turns.

“It’s basically an airplane that goes on top of the water and can turn on a dime. It’s fantastic,” explained team Mercury driver Tammy Wolf.

Wolf is the only female F1 driver in North America and started the sport when she was a teenager and will be racing in Springfield from her hometown near Toronto, Canada. Her message to the students, especially the young girls, was to find what they’re passionate about and pursue their dreams.

Another driver, Mark Proffitt raced around the Clark County Fairgrounds lake in an Arcadian boat. The company began nearby the fairgrounds in Springfield.

“This is where they tested (Arcadian boats) all of of the time,” Proffitt said, referring to the lake. “To be able to drive the Arcadian boat here is awesome. It’s a privilege.”

Springfield leaders welcome the Grand Prix race as boost to the local economy.

“We are excited to be the new home for this fun & thrilling event in the City of Springfield,” said Tom Franzen, Assistant City Manager & Director of Economic Development for the City of Springfield in a statement. “This is a great opportunity to showcase all of the great things our city has to offer, including ease of access. The Clark County Fairgrounds is conveniently located at the interchange of Interstate 70 and SR 41 – Exit 59.”

Event organizers plan to continue the event as an annual tradition. One even referred to the Springfield location as the “Daytona of F1 boat racing.”

Testing and practice races will be held Friday, with qualifying race heats being held on Saturday. The final races will be held on Sunday.

General admission tickets cost $15 per day. Children twelve and under are permitted entrance for free. Tailgating and camping are permitted at the event. For more information on the event or to purchase tickets, visit www.springfieldF1GrandPrix.com.