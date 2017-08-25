Franklin dad guilty in 4-year-old son’s death

LEBANON, Ohio (WLWT) -A jury convicted a Franklin man charged in connection with his son’s murder.

Robert Ritchie was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering after his wife, Anna Ritchie, killed his 4-year-old son Austin Cooper by holding him in scalding bath water as a form of punishment.

Prosecutors said Robert Ritchie wasn’t home at the time, but knew about the injuries and didn’t call for help or even check on his son for 15 hours.

Ritchie has had two mistrials on the charges against him: in the first trial, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, and during the second, he became ill when autopsy photos were shown to the jury.

Defense attorney Frank Schiavone requested a third mistrial earlier this week due to a paperwork error. The judge denied the motion.