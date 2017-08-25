Hundreds in North Lewisburg remain hopeful for fate of missing sailor

NORTH LEWISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A local community hosted a vigil for a member in the U.S. Navy who went missing after the USS John McCain collided with an oil tanker near Singapore.

Jacob Drake is one of the 10 sailors from the USS John McCain who went missing Tuesday, August 22.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown released a statement August 22 to offer support to Drake’s family.

“Connie and I are thinking of Jacob’s family during this horrible time, and we join Ohioans in praying for Jacob’s well-being and safety. Servicemembers like Jacob represent the very best of our state, and I’m hopeful the divers searching for these brave sailors can find him and bring him home safely. My office and I offer our full support to the Navy as this search continues,” said Senator Brown.

The community gathered for the vigil at the North Lewisburg Ball Park around 8:30 p.m.

One close friend of the Drake family says the community is strong and is hoping to hear word on their missing friend.

“Everybody still has hope here. It is amazing that a community like this can come together and produce a high amount of love for somebody of our own,” said Shelby Boyer.