Hurricane Harvey strengthens off Texas coast

Mac Owens, left, Mark Jones, center, and Kelly Owens, right, board up their business in preparation for Hurricane Harvey, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Port Aransas, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON (AP) —  The National Hurricane Center warns that conditions are deteriorating as Hurricane Harvey strengthens and slowly moves toward the Texas coast.

The center says preparations for the storm “should be rushed to completion” Friday morning along Texas’ central Gulf Coast.

The center says the storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (177 kph), just shy of the benchmark for a Category 3 storm. Forecasters say the storm is expected to reach that mark before making landfall late Friday or early Saturday.

Millions of people are bracing for a prolonged battering that could swamp dozens of counties more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland.

Brock Long is the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He tells “Good Morning America” that Harvey is a “very serious” threat and that the window for evacuating is quickly closing.

Long says he expects extensive damage from significant rain over the next three days.

The video is a live look from the coast in Corpus Christi, Texas where Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall late Friday into Saturday.

