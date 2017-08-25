Local aid for Hurricane Harvey

Matt Looingvill struggles with his umbrella as he tries to walk in the wind and rain, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  As the gulf coast battens down for Hurricane Harvey, here in Dayton – volunteers are getting ready to spring into action.

From her home office in West Carrolton, Carolyn Burns of the Red Cross is working to monitor shelters across the county and keep track of how many people need help.

“That information – gets fed up to the national headquarters in Washington DC and then goes on up to the government and the White House,” Burns said.

“So the entire country gets a picture of what we capture and they know how serious the damage is and how many people we’re assisting.”

Hurricane Harvey is now a category four storm with winds as strong as 130 mph.

Warnings have been issued for Texas where people have storm-proofed their homes as best they can and have prepared to ride out the storm. In some cases, residents have evacuated to higher ground.

“It’s probably going to mirror Katrina, I would think. The storm surge and the power of this hurricane is tremendous,” Burns said.

“The amount of rain that’s coming down is tremendous. They’re talking in some area, 19 to 20 inches of rain – and that is a lot of water.”

Strong winds and rain have already begun to pummel the Texas coast.

Burns said the storm will likely cause significant damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Shelters she’s keeping track of, have already started to fill up.

“They’re sheltering pretty far in,” Burns said. “They expect the surge to come in, and the wind to come in quite a way. So we actually have shelter son standby in Dallas – that far north.”

The Red Cross is looking for donations and volunteers. Visit their website for more information at http://www.gcdrdisaster.org/

