Man in critical condition after ejection crash on I-70

MAD RIVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is in critical condition after being ejected from his car during a crash in Mad River Township.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night on I-70 near I-675.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man was driving west on I-70.

When the driver tried to merge onto the exit ramp for I-675, his car hit a semi.

The car hit a guardrail and overturned. The man was ejected from the car.

He was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

OSP says the man was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Bethel Township Fire and EMS and Mad River Township Fire and EMS assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.