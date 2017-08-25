Ohio Governor John Kasich appoints new judge

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A professor from Cedarville University was appointed to be the Clark County Court Judge by Ohio Governor John Kasich.

The governor made the announcement Thursday, August 24.

Robert Vaugh is an associate professor of criminal justice at Cedarville University and has served on the college’s faculty board since 2009.

Vaughn will start his new position as the judge October 2 to replace a judge who resigned this year.

“I am honored to serve the people of Ohio as a common pleas judge in Clark County, and I’m thankful to Governor Kasich for placing his confidence in me” said Vaughn. “It’s a tremendous honor and responsibility that I embrace.”