Ohio native joins 2 NEWS Today

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  WDTN-TV is proud to announce the addition of Ohio native Lauren Wood to the 2 NEWS Today team.  Wood comes to 2 NEWS from Youngstown, Ohio where she’s been an anchor for WKBN 27 First News, a sister station of WDTN-TV.

Wood was born and raised less than two hours from Dayton in Cheshire, Ohio and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Ohio State University.

“We’re excited to have an Ohio native join our morning team,” said Joe Abouzeid, WDTN-TV Vice President & General Manager.  “We think the viewers of Dayton are going to love Lauren’s enthusiasm and energy.”

“It’s heartwarming to be moving back to my grandma’s hometown, and the place where my grandparents started their life together,” said Wood.  “Everyone has a story, and it’s an honor when people trust us to tell those stories.  I couldn’t be more excited to join the 2 NEWS Today team.”

Wood will be joined by John Seibel and Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik beginning Monday, September 25th to co-anchor 2 NEWS Today beginning at 4:30 am and 2 NEWS Today on Dayton’s CW from 7 am – 9 am.

“Lauren’s Ohio roots will make for an easy transition to the 2 NEWS Today team,” said Loni Blandford, News Director of 2 NEWS.  “Her years of experience and passion to share the stories of those in the community is an asset.”

Wood and her husband, Nathan, enjoy food, travel and spending time with friends and family.  They also recently adopted a large and lovable dog, Winston.

