Operation Football Week 1: Band of the Week

BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Bellbrook Marching Eagles our Operation Football Band of the Week!

Under the direction of Chris Foster, the band is proud to present the classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare” in a show the Marching Eagles call “Slow and Steady”.

The band has another busy year in front of them with competitions coming up at Northmont, Toledo, Miamisburg and Centerville just to name a few. The will also be a part of the Bands of America Grand Nationals this November. Congratulations once again to the Bellbrook Marching Eagles, our Operation Football band of the week!

