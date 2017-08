DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We head back to Northridge. The Polar Bears lost this game but what a way to start the season.

The very first play from scrimmage Twon Hines goes the distance, 81 yards for the touchdown.

Congrats to Bethel on winning this game but a tip of the cap to the Polar Bears and Twon Hines for turning in our big play of the night.