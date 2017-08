BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) – Bellbrook won its final three games last year to finish 7 and 3, but just missed out on the playoffs.Bellbrook won

Tippecanoe also finished 7 and 3 but that was good enough to get them into the postseason.

Both teams expecting big finish and better things in 2017 as the two squared off at Miami Valley Stadium.

Tippecanoe topped Bellbrook 21-14.

