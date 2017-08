TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is holding an OVI checkpoint in Tipp City on Friday night.

The checkpoint will be on State Route 571 from 8 p.m. until 12 a.m.

OSP says the checkpoint is funded by federal grants.

The checkpoint is designed to stop impaired driving.

The Tipp City Police Department and Miami County Sheriff’s Office will assist with the checkpoint.

There will also be saturation patrols surrounding the checkpoint.