Police Chief reprimanded for stolen gun

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein has informed Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl of disciplinary action resulting from the theft of his service weapon.

Chief Biehl’s gun was stolen during a series of thefts in July.

In a statement you’re only seeing on WDTN.com, the City says an administrative review was conducted by the city’s law department which concluded the loss of the weapon could possibly have been avoided as “entry to Biehl’s vehicle was not forced.”

Biehl was issued a written reprimand and will be responsible for reimbursing the city $469 for the cost of the weapon.

“Chief Biehl has accepted responsibility for this incident and has remained professional throughout the entire investigation,” said City Manager Dickstein. “I believe his proven track record of leadership and innovative policing strategies has made the Dayton community a safer place. My confidence in him as the head of the Dayton Police Department has not wavered.”

“I take full responsibility for the lapse of care in adequately securing my City issued firearm,” said Dayton Police Chief Biehl. “Necessary action will be taken in the near future to provide a means to better secure firearms in City issued vehicles.”

