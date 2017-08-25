Police find 2nd of 3 runaway teens

THETFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police say they’ve found the second of three runaway teens who disappeared from a camping trip in Thetford.

Police say Liam MacLeod was taken into custody early Friday in near Dayton, Ohio, and brought to a juvenile detention center. Police also recovered a vehicle stolen from Thetford shortly before they found MacLeod. They said people had fled from the vehicle.

MacLeod and two other teens — aged 16 and 17 — were part of a residential treatment program in Pike, New Hampshire, when they disappeared from the Roaring Brook campsite early Monday.

Police found Killian O’Reilly alone on Wednesday in Bowling Green, Ohio and took him into custody.

Police are still searching for Kyle Casey. The three were believed to have been traveling together, generally heading south.

