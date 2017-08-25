Search warrant served in 15-month-old baby case

By Published:

MASON, Ohio (WDTN) – A detective filed a search warrant for the parents of the 15-month-old baby who died in a vehicle in the Proctor & Gamble Mason parking lot Wednesday.

The detective searched in the vehicle for items the could have been involved in the death of Sofia Aveiro.

The mother of the 15-month-old baby told police she usually drops Sofia off at daycare but was running late to work.

The affidavit said the father of Sofia was going to pick her up from daycare but was told Sofia was not there Wednesday and contacted the mother. In addition, the affidavit said the mother was seen carrying her work bags before finding Sofia and they were found near the rear seat of the vehicle.

The City of Mason Police and Fire Departments attempted to save Sofia’s life but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The family of 15-month-old Sofia Aveiro issued the statement through P&G Thursday afternoon.

“Words cannot express the depth of despair we feel at the loss of our baby girl Sofia.  Everyone who had the privilege of knowing Sofia would say that she was truly a blessed child who brought smiles, joy and happiness to everyone. We are grateful for the support of family and friends.  We ask for prayers, patience and privacy during this unimaginably difficult time.”

 

 

 

