‘Star Wars in Concert’ makes Columbus Symphony debut in October

Mark Hamill, left, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher in "Star Wars." (Associated Press)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Symphony Orchestra is planning to bring “Star Wars” to life at a special concert in October.

The CSO announced it will perform John Williams’ entire Star Wars: A New Hope score while the film plays in the background, bringing the iconic film to life from Tatooine to the Death Star.

Star Wars in Concert will be at the Ohio Theatre on Friday, Oct. 6 at 8pm. It’s the first time the Columbus Symphony will perform the show.

Tickets are $25-$68 and can be purchased at the CAPA Ticket Center (39 E. State St.), all Ticketmaster outlets, and http://www.ticketmaster.com. To purchase tickets by phone, please call (614) 469-0939 or (800) 745-3000.

