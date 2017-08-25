Two local groups sent to Texas for Hurricane Harvey assistance

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – FEMA has tapped two of our local resources to send help to areas that could see the heaviest damage.

The American Red Cross in Dayton and Ohio Task Force One have both sent volunteers to Texas.

Ohio Task Force One got the call from FEMA last night to activate their crews. They only had five hours to pack up before taking off to Texas around 3 AM Friday.

“This is the quickest they’ve gone out the door. Last night they were moving to get going,” Ohio Task Force One member Phil Sinewe said.

The crew of 49 trained fast water rescue OTF1 members are expected will arrive in Texas Friday night.

“I would say their biggest concern is water and we would expect that’s what our team is going to do. It’s likely they’re going to do water…so they have 6 boats and multiple people to man those boats,” Sinewe said.

We also checked with AAA about the potential impact of possible closures of refineries and oil rigs in Texas. They suggested everyone gas up while prices are still low.