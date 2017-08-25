Wounded Ohio judge oversaw suspect’s lawsuit

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Records show an Ohio judge shot and wounded outside his courthouse was overseeing a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the man suspected of shooting him.

Authorities say suspect Nathaniel Richmond was fatally shot by the judge’s bailiff during the Monday altercation. The judge also fired shots.

Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr. underwent emergency surgery after the shooting and is expected to survive.

Richmond was the father of a Steubenville High School football player convicted of rape in 2013. Court records show Richmond filed the lawsuit against the Jefferson County Metropolitan Housing Authority in April. Bruzzese was overseeing the case. A hearing on a motion by the housing authority to dismiss punitive damages claims was set for Aug. 28.

