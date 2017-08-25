Wright State working to improve traffic on campus

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright State University is working to improve traffic on its campus.

A spokesperson for the University says students, faculty and staff will see attendants directing traffic during the first two weeks of fall semester.

The attendants will work with the Wright State Police Department to improve the flow of traffic by helping drivers locate parking lots with available spaces.

“We want the first two weeks to be as easy flowing and as painless as possible for everybody coming onto campus,” said Joe Dick, transportation services manager at Wright State.

People driving to campus are asked to give themselves extra time to park and arrive at their classes or appointments.

The University is asking people not to travel to campus for non-class purposes during the first two weeks of the semester, especially during peak traffic hours on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Parking and Transportation has revamped shuttle bus route 2, which makes stops at campus residential housing, Millett Hall, 2455 Colonel Glenn Hwy. and the Student Union. Shuttles will pick up students more frequently, reducing wait times.

Shuttle passengers can track bus routes in real time at wright.doublemap.com/map.

Parking and Transportation will deploy an extra shuttle bus to pick up passengers on heavily used routes, when needed.

The University has reduced the student fee for a Lot 20 Park and Ride parking permit to $15 for one semester or $20 for both the fall and spring semesters. The fee to purchase a regular student parking permit is $90 for one semester, $150 for the fall and spring semesters and $190 for the fall, spring and summer semesters.

RaiderConnect and Enrollment Services will offer special office hours with First Saturday on Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Student Union.

First Saturday offers students a chance to avoid long lines and traffic by taking care of any last-minute business before classes start on Aug. 28. In addition to RaiderConnect, the Wright State Bookstore, Wright1 card services desk and housing community centers will be open.

Students, faculty and staff can order parking permits online anytime at wright.edu/parking.

Online maps of campus buildings and parking lots are available at wright.edu/maps.