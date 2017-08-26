Dragons win streak snapped at Great Lakes

Midland, Mich.—The Great Lakes Loons battled back from a two-run deficit to defeat the Dayton Dragons 5-4 on Saturday night, snapping the Dragons seven-game winning streak. The two clubs have split the first two games of the series. Despite the loss, the Dragons have won 10 of their last 13 games.

The Dragons led 4-3 before Great Lakes scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Loons tied the game on a home run by Connor Wong, his second homer of the night, and plated the go-ahead run on a two-out RBI triple by Saige Jenco.

The Dragons did not put a man on base over their final two innings and lost for the first time since August 18.

The Dragons got off to an early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. Randy Ventura walked to start the game and Taylor Trammell walked with one out. After a double steal, Taylor Sparks lined a double to left field to bring in both runners and give the Dragons a 2-0 lead. Great Lakes responded with a solo home run by Connor Wong in the bottom of the second to make it 2-1.

In the top of the third, Sparks blasted a home run to left field to extend the Dragons lead to 3-1. It was Sparks’ fourth homer with the Dragons, all coming in his last seven games. Great Lakes battled back to tie the game in the bottom of the third on a two-run inside-the-park home run by Jeren Kendall, who circled the bases after Dragons right fielder made a lunging attempt to catch his sinking liner. Beltre could not make the catch and the ball skipped past him as the speedy Kendall came around to score to tie the game.

The Dragons quickly regained the lead in the fourth when Beltre tripled with two outs and scored on Ventura’s single to make it 4-3, but the Dragons collected just one hit and no runs over the remaining five innings.

The Dragons matched their longest winning streak of season but came up short in their hopes of winning eight straight games for the first time since 2011.