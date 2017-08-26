Local Red Cross providing hurricane relief aid

Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Relief efforts are underway in Texas where Harvey has left behind significant damage.

The Greater Cincinnati-Dayton Red Cross says they already mobilizing with plans to provide help.

At least one person is dead and several others injured.

Harvey slammed the gulf coast as a category four hurricane, with winds as strong as 130 mph. Strong winds ripped apart rooftops and tore down power lines. Many residents were forced to evacuate to higher ground.

Red Cross Chief Development Officer Vanessa Mosley said volunteers from the Dayton area are already working to provide relief.

“Really responding just to those first needs – food, clothing, shelter, having a place to stay,” Mosley said.

“This is going to be several weeks and even months in response.”

Harvey continues to churn over Texas, as a tropical storm. Experts believe it could linger for days.

The Red Cross said some areas could see as many as 30 inches of rain.

“Just a ton of water,” Mosley said. “I don’t think we can really wrap our heads around it. I was on a call this morning that was describing this particular disaster in comparison to Hurricane Matthew, last year, and this sounds like it’s just enormous in scope – even to that.”

The Red Cross is rolling out a fast-track course to get people qualified to volunteer down in Texas.

Regional communications director Skip Tate said they’ve already sent seven volunteers to Texas – and they’re preparing to send more.

“Because there is such a need and because people want to help, were putting together a fast track course on this to get people up to speed, fully qualified, and able to go down there,” he said.

Training will take place Thursday at the Red Cross office in Troy.

In addition to volunteers, Mosley said the Red Cross is also looking for donations.

“The most immediate need that we have is for financial resources to be able to mobilize from all over the county, to mobilize from here,” she said.

To make a donation visit http://www.redcross.org/support

