Officials: Body of missing Champaign Co. sailor found

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The body of a missing sailor has been found, according to Senator Sherrod Brown’s office.

Triad High School graduate, 21-year-old Jacob Drake was one of ten missing sailors after the U.S.S John McCain collided with a merchant ship Aug. 21st near Singapore.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio issued the following statement:

“Petty Officer Drake’s passing is heartbreaking news for Ohio and for our nation. Connie and I join the Champaign County community in prayers of peace and comfort for Jacob’s friends and family, as we commit to honor his memory and the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country.”