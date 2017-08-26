One reported dead in Rockport, Texas from Harvey

ROCKPORT, TX - AUGUST 26: A Rockport firefighter goes door to door on a search and rescue mission as he looks for people that may need help after Hurricane Harvey passed through on August 26, 2017 in Rockport, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. Forecasts call for as much as 30 inches of rain to fall in the next few days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ROCKPORT, Texas (KXAN) – There has been one reported fatality in Rockport stemming from Hurricane Harvey, according to Aransas County Judge C.H. “Burt” Mills, Jr.

Twelve to 14 people suffered minor injuries during the storm.

The Rockport, Fulton and Aransas County communities lost several public buildings including the library, two practice gyms at the high school and an auditorium.

Together with Judge Mills, the Mayor of Fulton, Jimmy Kendrick, said residents who evacuated from Aransas County should stay away until they’re told to come back.

Judge Mills urged would-be donors to hold off until the county gets a full assessment of its needs, otherwise semi trucks full of donations would arrive and have no place to go.

“When it quits raining, it’ll turn beautiful again and we’ll pull ourselves up,” Kendrick said.

