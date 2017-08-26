Several arrests made during OVI checkpoint in Tipp City

WDTN Staff Published:

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN ) – An OVI checkpoint in Tipp City nets several arrests overnight.

The checkpoint was located on State Route 571 between County Road 25-A and Weller Drive from 8:00p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.

Out of 556 cars that passed through, one person was arrested for drug possession. That’s according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3 arrests for impaired driving were made during saturation patrols.

The checkpoint was conducted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol with assistance from the Tipp City police department and The Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

