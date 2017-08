High pressure will be in control this weekend making for warm days and cool nights. Morning temperatures are in the the low 50s but with abundant sunshine it will warm quickly into the 60s this morning.

TODAY: Sunny and pleasant. High 76

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Low 55

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and a little warmer. High 80

Unsettled weather is in the forecast for several days next week. There is a chance of a few showers on Monday, but better chances of showers and storms on Tuesday.