Dry today, chance of rain tomorrow.

Another nice day to round out the weekend. Low humidity and plenty of sunshine mixed with some clouds.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High around 80

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers by morning. Low 61

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of a few showers or storms. High near 80

We are expecting a couple of systems to move through the area this week. These systems will keep temperatures in the 70s to around 80 most of the week. A slight chance of a few showers on Monday, better chances of showers and storms on Tuesday.