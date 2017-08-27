Families of Addicts Rally for Recovery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As the opiate epidemic grips the Miami Valley Families of Addicts are banding together.

The organization held its 4th annual Rally for Recovery in downtown Dayton Sunday. Roughly 1500 people gathered at Courthouse Square in hopes of eliminate the stigma associated with addiction and mental health.

“Rally for Recovery” was put together four years ago to celebrate recovery and show addicts that it’s possible while providing resources to help them achieve it.

This year guest speaker was Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine. “There good news and there’s bad news. Bad news is this wave, this epidemic continues, but the good news is that we have people in virtually every community in the state who are fighting back. You know if a couple of years ago we’d tried to hold a rally like this, what you see out there, it would’ve been 10 people. So many people are coming together in local communities and they’re saving lives,” DeWine said.

A DEA 360 5K race immediately followed the rally.

Families of Addicts has now expanded to 5 counties in Ohio.