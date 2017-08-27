Police investigating deadly double shooting outside Springfield motel

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting outside a Springfield motel.

A sergeant with Springfield police say officers were called to the Quality Inn and Conference Center on East Leffel Lane before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on reports of shots fired.

They found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

One of the victims died at the scene. His identity hasn’t been released.

The other victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition is unknown.

Police are searching for the suspect and a motive.