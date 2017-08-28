2,000 people rescued from flooding in Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police Chief Art Acevedo says authorities have rescued 2,000 people from flooding in the city.

Acevedo says the city has 185 critical rescue requests still pending as of Monday morning. He says the goal is to rescue those people by the end of the day.

The comments came at a news conference where officials provided updates on Harvey, which is still pouring rain on the Houston area.

Rising waters threaten homes along North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, La., near Lake Charles, La., as a constant rain from Tropical Storm Harvey falls, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston, after Tropical Storm Harvey dumped heavy rains, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. The remnants of Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) After helping the driver of the submerged truck get to safety, a man floats on the freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Boats that sunk in the wake of Hurricane Harvey are surrounded by floating debris Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Lee Morris checks on his shrimp boat "Bad Idea", left, that was damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) The Texas state flag and American flag wave in the wind over an area of debris left behind in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Residents pick through needed items at a make-shift aid station, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. A group from the Texas Rio Grande Valley created station for those in need following Hurricane Harvey. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Sam Speights tries to hold back tears while holding his dogs and surveying the damage to his home in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Speights tried to stay in his home during the storm but had to move to other shelter after his home lost its roof and back wall. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Two men check out damage to a boat storage facility caused by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) A city flag, tattered by the effects of Hurricane Harvey, flaps in the wind over the police station, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey overflow Buffalo Bayou in Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero) Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey flow in the Buffalo Bayou in downtown Houston, Texas, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Harvey came ashore late Friday about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, as a Category 4 hurricane but has since been downgraded to a tropical storm. The slow-moving storm has caused catastrophic flooding in Texas.