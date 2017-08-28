Beavercreek woman safe, shelters in place in Houston apartment building

HOUSTON (WDTN) – A Beavercreek woman, who is studying in Houston, is safe after flood waters surrounded her apartment building Monday.

Madison Hart is one of the lucky ones. Her electricity remains on. She’s stocked with food and as of right now a few feet of water surround her apartment building. Elsewhere in Houston it’s much worse. She says she’s been trapped in her building since Friday unable to leave because the roads nearby are so flooded. Despite that, she is in high spirits, thankful her situation isn’t any worse.

“It hasn’t,” Madison Hart said. “Stopped raining,”

Hart FaceTimed with us Monday night after record rain-fall and flooding wreak havoc on Houston.

“Lucky for me,” Hart said. “Really lucky for me. The campus is a little bit more above ground.”

The Beavercreek native is a grad student at the University of Houston, where classes were cancelled Friday. Since then, she’s been trapped in her apartment building, forced to shelter in place.

“So far, we have water in the parking lot that is starting to catch up to some of the cars,” Hart said. “I’m in a dry safe place. We still have electricity and running water.”

It’s not the same for other Houstonians. An estimated 280,000 people are still without power as of Monday night. Hart is taking precautions, preparing for the worst.

“We have an ice machine and we’ve just been filling up Tupperware of ice and storing it in the freezer,” Hart said. “In case that goes out so we can keep some of the food cool for a while. I live with a bathtub filled up with water.”

Hart says a makeshift moat a few feet deep now surrounds her apartment. She hears the water level may double over the next few days.

“It’s this weird sense of I’m in a safe place,” Hart said. “But anything can happen.”