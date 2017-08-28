Bengals LB Burfict suspended 5 games for egregious hit

JOE KAY , AP Sports Writer Published:
Cincinnati Bengals outside linebacker Vontaze Burfict, top, celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass by Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins and scoring a touchdown in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The NFL has suspended Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict for five games because he leveled a Chiefs running back in a preseason game, the latest in his history of egregious hits.

The Bengals were off on Monday after returning from a preseason game in Washington. They released a statement supporting Burfict, saying his hit on running back Anthony Sherman was legal. Burfict is appealing the suspension.

The Bengals will start the season with Burfict and cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones suspended by the league. Both drew fouls that set up Pittsburgh’s winning field goal for an 18-16 victory at Paul Brown Stadium in a first-round playoff game during the 2015 season.

Burfict was suspended for his hit on Antonio Brown in that game.

