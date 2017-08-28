Child ejected from car in Xenia Township crash

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — An 8-year-old girl suffered life threatening injuries after being ejected from a car during a crash in Xenia Township.

The crash happened at the intersection of U.S. 42 and Hedges Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol spoke with witnesses who said a car was going too fast when it hit a minivan turning onto U.S. 42 from Hedges Road.

The driver of the car was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be cut out by first responders. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver’s wife, who was riding in the front seat of the car, was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

An 8-year-old girl riding in the backseat was ejected during the crash. She was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Two other children in the backseat of the car were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the minivan and his wife, who was riding in the front seat, were treated at the scene and released.

OSP says alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash. Speed does appear to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.