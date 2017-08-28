DP&L Foundation awards $510,000 to Miami Valley organizations

DAYTON (WDTN) – The Dayton Power and Light Company Foundation paid it forward Monday to nonprofits helping the Miami Valley.

The DP&L Foundation announced six recipients of its mid-year Signature Grants during a reception and awards presentation. It selected the organizations from hundreds of online applications based on their contributions to economic development, arts and culture, health and human services and education.

The recipients of the signature grants include:

Dayton Performing Arts Alliance — $100,000

Friends of Levitt dayton — $100,000

Victoria Theatre Association — $100,000

Murphy Theatre Company — $50,000

Omega Community Development Corporation — $50,000

WYSO Public Radio — $50,000

Some of the recipients, such as Omega Community Development Corporation, said the funds will help turn ideas into reality. The non-profit plans to build a “Hope Center” to provide easy access to healthcare, work training and education for families in Northwest Dayton.

A representative for the organization, Vanessa Ward, said, “This will serve as a catalyst for other gifts as we do the campaign for the construction of the building.”

The DP&L Foundation said the awards foster positive change in the community.

“It’s a hand up sort of investment for us,” said Holly Wiggins of DP&L. “If our community is healthy, we’re health as a company and (so are) the other companies around us. It helps everyone. It lifts us all.”

You can find more information about the DP&L Company Foundation, including how to apply for a Signature Grant here.