Harvey shuts down Houston Airports leaving a couple stranded in Sidney

Rain is blown past palm trees as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall, Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Harvey intensified into a hurricane Thursday and steered for the Texas coast with the potential for up to 3 feet of rain, 125 mph winds and 12-foot storm surges in what could be the fiercest hurricane to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Houston couple visiting family here in the Miami Valley has no way of getting back home after Harvey.

Roughly 11,000 flights have been canceled or delayed because of tropical storm Harvey.

Houston has two airports and both have been shut down.

According to Dayton International Airport representatives, they do not have any direct flights to Houston, people can fly out of Dayton with connecting flights to Houston, and so tracking the number of people, in the Miami Valley, inconvenienced by Harvey a challenge.

Some airlines are waiving cancellation or changes fees as people try to make it to their destination.

