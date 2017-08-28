Harvey water rescue efforts underway

By Published:
Residents are rescued from their homes as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Rising floodwaters in Texas have stranded thousands of people inside their homes. Dayton’s Ohio Task Force One is on the ground providing help.

Phil Sinewe said a team of about 49 people from Ohio Task Force one are working to rescue Texans stranded in their homes and transport them to safety.

Highways, streets, and entire neighborhoods have been swallowed under several feet of water.

“Our team is really functioning strictly as a water rescuing team right now – which is one of their functions,” Sinewe said. “They took six boats with them and a fully capable water rescue team.”

Sinewe said they have more teams on standby but it’s up to FEMA as to whether or not they should be deployed.

Harvey slammed the gulf coast as a category four hurricane, bringing strong wind and lots of rain.

Harvey has been downgraded to a tropical storm but continues to hammer Texas with rainfall.

