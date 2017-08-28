Hurricane Harvey leaves Darke County family stuck in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (WDTN) – A Darke County family is stuck at a Houston hospital after tropical storm Harvey hit Texas.

Danielle Myers and her Husband drove down to Houston earlier this month. They made the trip, because their nine year old son Aiden needed surgery to help with his rare medical condition Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. She told 2 NEWS her son’s surgery went according to plan on Friday, but then Tropical Storm Harvey made its way to Houston Sunday.

“When we got up this morning and there was just flooding all through the streets down here in the medical district. Now I know it’s quite worse in the outlining areas. It’s just so devastating,” Myers said.

Her son Aiden, she told us, was up and walking around the day after surgery and is recovering well.

Myers said the scariest moment for the family was when a tornado warning went into effect over the weekend and the medical staff moved everyone into the hallways for safety.

“He’s doing as well as can be expected. You know on top of all the stress of the tornado warnings and the floods, just being displaced from home and everything, we’re really really thankful that we’re safe and we’re grateful for the staff down here at the hospital. We just hope that we can get home. We’ve got [three other] kids starting school next week,” Myers said.

The Versailles family hopes to return to return home some time this week.

