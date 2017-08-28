Man arrested after crashing truck into living room of Troy house

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Piqua man was arrested after allegedly crashing a stolen truck into a house in Troy.

23-year-old Kevin Lux is being held in the Miami County Jail on OVI, breaking and entering and running away from an accident charges.

Troy Police say Lux hit several parked cars before crashing into the living room of a house on Linewood Drive around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Police caught Lux several blocks away as he tried to run from the scene.

People were inside the house at the time of the crash, but no one was hurt.