DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was shot after a fight broke out in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.

Police say the shooting happened on Cambridge Avenue.

The victim told police he went outside to smoke when he saw people fighting down the street.

He heard several gunshots then realized he had been hit in the shoulder by a bullet.

A family member took the man to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.